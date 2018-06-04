Quincy police identify bank robbery suspect

Charles Gates is wanted in connection with the robbery of an Eastern Bank in Quincy last week. Courtesy Quincy Police Department.

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police have identified a man wanted in connection with the robbery of an Eastern Bank last week.

Charles Gates, 38, is being sought in connection with a May 31 unarmed robbery of the Eastern Bank on Franklin Street, according to Quincy police.

Anyone with information about Gates’ whereabouts is urged to call Quincy Police at 617-745-5768 or use the department’s MYPD app.

#IDENTIFIED This indiv has been id'd as 38-year old Charles Gates. A warrant has issued for his arrest. His whereabouts are unknown at this time. If you have any info that may help locate him, please contact Det. Menz 617.745.5768 or use our MYPD app. You can remain anonymous https://t.co/EEC9cVMlcY — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) June 4, 2018

The suspect in these photos committed an unarmed bank robbery at the Eastern Bank on Franklin St today at ~2:24pm. Teller described him as white male, 30-35 years old, 5'9"-5'10", wearing a gray jacket. If you can ID this indiv, pls 📞 617.479.1212 or email jamenz@quincyma.gov pic.twitter.com/H2vUuIVcxH — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) May 31, 2018

