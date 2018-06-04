Quincy police identify bank robbery suspect

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police have identified a man wanted in connection with the robbery of an Eastern Bank last week.
Charles Gates, 38, is being sought in connection with a May 31 unarmed robbery of the Eastern Bank on Franklin Street, according to Quincy police.
Anyone with information about Gates’ whereabouts is urged to call Quincy Police at 617-745-5768 or use the department’s MYPD app.
