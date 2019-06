QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Quincy Police Department introduced its latest member Friday — Ragnar, a 1-year-old dog.

K-9 Ragnar, named after a Viking king, is a Belgian Malinois. Ragnar is certified for both patrol and explosives work from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Ragnar graduated from the Boston Police Department’s K-9 Academy.

Welcome K-9 Ragnar to QPD! Named after a Viking king, he is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois. He is certified in Patrol (catches the bad guys) and EOD (explosives). He graduated from the Boston Police K9 Academy and is ATF certified. All his hard work is rewarded w/his favorite toy! pic.twitter.com/AJiksYrXVD — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) June 27, 2019

