Quincy police investigating after man found critically injured outside American Legion Post

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are investigating after a man was found critically injured outside an American Legion Post early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a “large disorder” at the Nickerson Post about 1 a.m. say they found the 44-year-old man unconscious and bleeding.

The unnamed victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detectives at 781-830-4990.

