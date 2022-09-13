QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a bomb threat at Quincy High School this morning after an anonymous person called in the threat around 8 a.m.

All students and teachers are now allowed back into the classrooms after police searched the building with K9s. Quincy Police said they will continue to investigate the origin of the call.

Students and staff are being allowed back in the classrooms. Quincy Police will continue to investigate the origin of the phone call. https://t.co/SrdYshFWOV — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) September 13, 2022

