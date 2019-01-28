Quincy police investigating death of party-goer at American Legion Post

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are investigating after a Bridgewater man died while attending a party at an American Legion Post early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a “large disorder” at the Nickerson Post about 1 a.m. say they found 44-year-old Christopher W. McCallum unconscious and bleeding outside of the building.

McCallum was rushed to Boston Medical Center in critical condition and died Monday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detectives at 781-830-4990.

