QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are investigating a possible road-rage stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday near Glover Avenue and Pierce Street, where police said they found a victim suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was brought to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Quincy police are still investigating the incident but said that it is likely part of a road-rage incident.

