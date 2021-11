QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy have located an elderly man who was reported missing on Monday.

Jose Silva, 72, returned home safe early Tuesday morning, the Quincy Police Department said in a tweet.

Silva was reported missing from the area of Blue Hill Avenue.

There were no additional details available.

