QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be connected to 35 car break-ins over the weekend.

On June 14, detectives sent out surveillance photos of a man allegedly involved with about 15 car break-ins at 120 Holmes and 2 Hancock streets in North Quincy.

No one positively identified the suspect but police believe he may also be involved with the most recent weekend break-ins because in both instances the windows were smashed to gain entry into the cars.

“At this point, we have no idea if this guy is connected to the most recent breaks,” Quincy police wrote in a post on Facebook. “Actually, its kind of a long shot…. but it’s worth a try.”

Anyone with information that may help detectives identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective John Menz at jamenz@quincyma.gov or 617-745-5768.

