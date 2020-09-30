Quincy police looking to ID 4th photo as they probe cold case linked to serial killer

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are turning to the public for help identifying one of four girls who were photographed in Quincy in connection with a cold case in Florida that is linked to a serial killer.

Quincy police shared the photos on Twitter on Wednesday in the hopes that it may provide a lead to officers investigating the death of Colleen Orsburn, who was 15 when she disappeared from her home in Daytona Beach on March 14, 1984.

One month later, a young woman’s remains were found partially buried in a field in Orange County Florida.

Due to the limitations of technology at the time, the remains went unidentified for nearly 27 years. In 2011, the Medical Examiner’s Office utilized new technology and was able to successfully identified them as Orsburn.

Colleen’s killer is suspected to be serial killer Christopher Wilder.

Her case in Orange County has remained open and active for decades but new leads on this case have come to a halt. Recently the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit took a fresh look at Colleen’s case and located some photos of young women in the case file.

While the photos were weathered, detectives were able to determine they were taken by Miller Studio Photographers in Quincy in the early 1980s. The photos appear to be school pictures and were primarily addressed to another person named ‘Jen’ or ‘Jennie’.

Three of the four girls have since been identified.

Now detectives in Orange County are teaming up with detectives in Quincy to try and track down these girls in these pictures from 1984 to see if they have any information about the Colleen Orsburn case.

If you recognize the girl in the photo, or know who they may have been addressed to (Jen or Jennie), please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Team at: ocsocoldcase@ocfl.net or Call Corporal Dave Nutting at: 407-254-7000 Ext. 70538. You may also contact Quincy Police Detective Sergeant David Pacino at 617-745-5721 or dpacino@quincyma.gov

The @OrangeCoSheriff #ColdCase Unit is investigating the 1984 death of 15yo Colleen Orsburn in FLA. These photos, taken at Miller Studios in #Quincy, were found in the case file. They were addressed to "Jen" or "Jennie". Do you know these girls? More info: https://t.co/jcfGqf97TE pic.twitter.com/3NM94CdnWn — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) September 30, 2020

