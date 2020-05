QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are turning to the public for help identifying three people in connection with a credit card that was recently stolen from a vehicle.

Police shared a photo on Twitter of three suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-745-2007.

We have taken numerous reports of MV’s being broken into. Items stolen 📱💵💳, etc.

We are seeking public’s assistance ID’ing these 3 indivs re: stolen cc. MV is 2000-2007 Chevy Monte Carlo. 📞Det Menz 617.745.5768 or MyPD app.

Pls always 🔒 your car doors and remove valuables. pic.twitter.com/wckA1qv7F8 — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) May 22, 2020

