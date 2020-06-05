Quincy police looking to identify suspect wanted for car break-ins

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are looking to identify a suspect wanted for breaking into cars on Friday morning, officials said.

The suspect, described a 5 foot 7 inch white male, is wanted for several motor vehicle break-ins that occurred on Curtis and Whitwell streets around 6 a.m. on Friday, according to police.

The department released a video of the alleged suspect, who can be seen getting into a gray Kia, on Friday afternoon.

He is described as being unshaven and having crooked teeth, according to police.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a black hat, and sneakers.

Officers have located a black duffel bag and department store bag that he was allegedly carrying, along with several stolen items, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quincy Police Detective Menz at jamenz@quincyma.gov.

The department is also looking for anyone who may have caught the suspect in the act on their home cameras.

