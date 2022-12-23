QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Dorchester is facing multiple assault charges after police say a woman was attacked and escaped an attempted sexual assault near an MBTA station.

In a social media post, the Quincy Police Department said it was around 1:15 a.m. on Friday when officers were called to Woodbine and Cushing streets.

Police soon found the person who reported the assault, who told officials she was getting off the Red Line at Wollaston station and heading down Woodbine Street when someone attacked her from behind.

The victim described how a suspect threw their arm around her neck and pulled her to the ground, trying to remove her clothing while punching her repeatedly.

The department said the victim was able to fight off the attacker, who reportedly ran back to the MBTA station. The victim also gave a detailed description of the suspect to officers, leading to a search involving MBTA Transit Police.

As the search got underway, officials say officers at Quincy Center station noticed a train coming in from Wollaston, prompting them to investigate and soon arrest Gustavo Woodward of Dorchester.

Woodward, 18, was found sitting on the arriving train and matched the description given to authorities. According to Quincy PD, he is now facing charges that include Assault with Intent to Commit Rape and Indecent Assault & Battery.

In their Facebook post, the department noted that the victim was not seriously injured, but was evaluated at a local hospital. The post also included a number of safety tips for those walking alone at night, including to always have a phone, carry pepper spray and to walk in well-lit areas whenever possible.

