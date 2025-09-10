QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Paul Bates was dropping off food Sunday night. He got out of the car, knocked on a door, and noticed two people were walking toward his car.

“Their hoods were on, they had black surgical COVID masks on, I could only see them from here up,” Bates said. “My first thought was ‘I hope they aren’t armed, whether it be a knife or a gun.”

The suspects hopped in the delivery car and drove away. The stolen car belonged to the owner of Mama Bear’s kitchen. Her car was just recovered.

“I feel violated because I did notice some substance inside that shouldn’t be there, I guess they went joy riding,” Noemi LeBron said, owner of Mama Bear’s Kitchen.

Police say last week, a similar crime happened to a delivery driver form Five Star Pizza with the same suspect descriptions. That car was badly damaged.

While the drivers are shaken, word of an arrest brought relief so they can get back to delivering meals to customers.

“Everybody has to go out and make a living, why can’t you guys do that?” Bates said. “Bills don’t pay themselves.”

