Quincy police mourning death of K9 that excelled at tracking down ’emotionally disturbed’ individuals

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Quincy Police Department is mourning the death of a veteran K9 that admirably served the community and excelled at tracking down “emotionally disturbed” individuals.

A memorial service was held Tuesday to honor K9 Major’s five-year career. The six-year-old pup died over the weekend following a medical incident, police wrote in a Facebook post.

Major graduated from the Boston Police Department’s training academy and was certified in explosives odor detection and police patrol.

“One of Major’s many notable accomplishments during his highly successful career was tracking and locating an emotionally disturbed person who fled from Quincy Hospital,” the department wrote.

Major once found a person hiding in the woods who was in need of immediate medical care, police said. On another occasion, he located a suspect’s handgun that was used in a violent home invasion.

He also regularly responded to incidents involving suspicious packages that could have harmed citizens.

Police say Major spent his downtime being a constant companion and care dog, providing countless hours of support to Quincy Police K9 Handler Ken Wood’s son, Jack, who has autism.

“His service to our citizens was commendable in all aspects and he will be dearly missed and always remembered,” the department added.

