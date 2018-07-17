Quincy police nab bank robbery suspect after foot chase

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police nabbed a bank robbery suspect Monday who was found hiding in a pile of debris after leading an officer on a foot chase, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the TD Bank on Hancock Street about 5:33 p.m. spoke with witnesses, who said a white man wearing a white hat a shirt, with a brace on his elbow and tattoos on his forearms had just entered the bank, passed a note claiming he had a weapon, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Minutes later, a Quincy police officer spotted a man on Harriet Avenue who matched the suspect description. When the officer tired to speak with the man, police say the suspect took off running, ran down the street and ducked into a nearby backyard.

At 6:15 p.m., an officer checking a backyard on Montclair Avenue found the suspect, later identified as Adam Kane, 37, of Rockland, hiding in a pile of debris, police said.

Kane was taken back to the bank, where he was positively identified by witnesses.

He was arrested on charges of armed robbery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)