Quincy police nab package thieves, warn residents to be wary

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people are facing theft charges after police say they stole nearly a dozen packages from a neighborhood in Quincy.

Officers responding to a report of a person trying to steal packages on Dixwell Avenue spotted a blue Altima acting suspiciously in the area, according to Quincy police. Police determined the Altima was registered to a rental company out of Rhode Island and stopped the vehicle in a nearby driveway.

After an investigation, police determined the occupants were in possession of at least 10 packages, all of which were stolen from the immediate area.

Katherine Olivares-Soto, 22, of Pawtucket, R.I.; Xavier Soto, 22, of Lynn; and Antoni Garcia-Mota, 21, of Boston; and a male juvenile from Lawrence were arrested on larceny charges. All three adults also had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

