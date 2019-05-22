Quincy police officer offers found baby opossum a place to stay the night

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A big-hearted Quincy police officer took in a baby opossum that needed a place to stay.

Quincy Police Officer Tim Kaes, who rescued a baby owl from the side of the road in January, responded to a home on Willard Street on Tuesday after receiving a report of an opossum whose two siblings had died, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Unable to find a wildlife center to take it in and fearing it may die if left outside, Kaes took “Stone Cold Steve Opossum” home for the night.

Photos shared by the department showed Kaes feeding the tiny marsupial and giving it a nice place to sleep.

