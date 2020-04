QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy police officer went above and beyond to help a man whose scooter ran out of power about a quarter-mile from his home.

The department shared a video Wednesday of Officer Steve Kelly pushing the man home before assisting him into his fourth-floor apartment.

What do you do when your electric scooter runs out of juice a 1/4 mile from home? Officer Steve Kelly to the rescue! He was able to assist the man home and into his 4th floor apartment! pic.twitter.com/a41hBImi2G — quincymapolice (@quincymapolice) April 8, 2020

