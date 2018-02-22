Quincy Police officer races to scene of man down, finds deflated batman

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Quincy Police tweeted out a funny photo Thursday about how not every tip from the public ends up working out.

According to the department’s Twitter page, a person reported to a police officer that a person was down at the corner of Beale Street and Newport Ave.

A nearby officer on a detail ran to the scene in an attempt to help the person, only to find the “man down” was actually an inflatable Batman decoration that was missing some air.

The office jokingly commented, “#thejokerdidit.”

You can see their post below.

Passerby calls dispatch and reports a man down at the corner of Beale St & Newport Ave. Officer working detail in area runs to location to see if he can help… #batmandown #truestory #seesomethingsaysomething #thejokerdidit pic.twitter.com/YUxJax6p6I — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) February 22, 2018

