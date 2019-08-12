QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy police officer has once again gone out of his way to save baby animals.

Officer Tim Kaes rescued two baby squirrels whose mother and siblings had died while he was recently off-duty.

He named the two squirrels Hulk Hogan and Macho Man.

Kaes also rescued a baby opossum, who he named Stone Cold Steve Opossum, in May and a saw-whet owl in January.

On or off duty, Officer Kaes always goes above and beyond to help an animal in need. He was off duty when he helped rescue 2 baby squirrels whose mother and siblings had died. As you probably know, he always names the animals he rescues. Meet #HulkHogan and #MachoMan 🐿🐿 pic.twitter.com/HKWLSaz3Yy — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) August 12, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)