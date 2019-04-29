Quincy police officers shave their heads to raise funds for toddler battling cancer

Members of the Quincy police force gathered together Monday to shave their heads in support of a little boy battling brain cancer.

Quinn Waters is just 3-years-old but he is battling brain cancer at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“He is a trooper. He is a mighty warrior,” Quinn’s mother and Quincy Police Officer Tara Waters said. “He is having a little bit of a rough go of it right now.”

Quinn doesn’t know much about the medical procedures he has to undergo but, one thing is for sure, he knows he has lost his hair.

Waters says she catches him rubbing his head every now and then wondering where it has gone.

“Compared to the rest of us, the way he handles what he is going through is astounding,” she said. “It is unbelievable.”

Quinn’s spirits are getting a much needed lift by his mother’s coworkers who have raised funds in his name.

“You know, if he feels a little different without his hair we can say, ‘hey look at all of us,” K9 Officer Christian Donovan said. “We all kind of look like him and maybe just give him a little sense of comfort. Anything we can do to ease the pain.”

Hairstylists at the Corner Barbershop on Copeland Street donated something as well, their time.

The shop’s owner, Denise Calabro said the shop is typically closed on Mondays but, they opened today for this special event.

“It doesn’t feel like work today,” Calabro said.

The fundraiser set up to help find end childhood cancer in Quinn’s name has already surpassed it’s $5,000 goal. The team has raised nearly $25,000 and counting.

