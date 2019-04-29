Quincy police officers shave their heads to support toddler battling cancer

Members of the Quincy Police Department came together Monday to shave their heads in support of a 3-year-old boy who is battling brain cancer at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Three-year-old Quinn Waters doesn’t know much about the medical procedures he has to undergo but he’s noticed he’s lost his hair.

His mother and Quincy police officer, Tara Waters, said her son is “a trooper” and “a mighty warrior” but admitted, “He’s having a little bit of a rough go of it right now.”

“He is a trooper. He is a mighty warrior,” Quinn’s mother and Quincy Police Officer Tara Waters said. “He is having a little bit of a rough go of it right now.”

But Waters said her little boy is soldiering through.

“Compared to the rest of us, the way he handles what he is going through is astounding,” she said. “It is unbelievable.”

Quinn’s spirits are getting a much-needed lift now that his coworkers are raising money in his name.

“You know, if he feels a little different without his hair we can say, ‘Hey look at all of us,” K9 Officer Christian Donovan said. “We all kind of look like him and maybe just give him a little sense of comfort. Anything we can do to ease the pain.”

Hairstylists at the Corner Barbershop on Copeland Street donated something as well, their time.

The shop’s owner, Denise Calabro, said the shop is typically closed on Mondays but they opened for the special event.

“It doesn’t feel like work today,” she said.

The fundraiser set up to help find end childhood cancer in Quinn’s name has already surpassed it’s $5,000 goal.

The team has raised nearly $25,000 and counting.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)