QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Quincy Police Department Special Operations Unit paid a special visit to their fellow officer’s 3-year-old son who is currently at home in isolation as he battles cancer.

Officer Tara Waters’ son, Quinn, was diagnosed with a brain tumor on his brain stem, known as medulloblastoma, shortly after celebrating his third birthday in February, according to a Facebook page made to provide updates on Quinn’s progress.

Since Quinn’s diagnosis, he has had 95 percent of his tumor removed, as well as undergone numerous rounds of chemotherapy, months of hospitalizations and a stem cell transplant.

The chemotherapy treatments have left Quinn house-bound but the Quincy Police Department made sure he got visitors through his window.

The officers showed up on police motorcycles before getting off to say hi to Quinn.

They then made a grand exit by turning on their sirens and horns, leaving Quinn with his mouth wide open in amazement.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)