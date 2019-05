QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are asking for help identifying two men wanted in connection with the unarmed robbery of an elderly woman at a local Walmart.

The two men allegedly stole the victim’s credit cards on Saturday and could be seen driving a U-Haul truck.

Anyone with information is asked to email jkarvelis@quincyma.gov.

#IDNEEDED We are looking to ID these 2 males for their potential involvement in an unarmed robbery of a 70yr old female at the Quincy Walmart on 5/25/2019. Seen using victim’s credit cards later in evening & operating U-Haul truck. Info? jkarvelis@quincyma.gov or MyPD app pic.twitter.com/Ji2FJMb79L — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) May 30, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)