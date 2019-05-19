Quincy police release surveillance video of mail theft suspect

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are searching for a woman in connection with mail theft.

Officers responding to the area of 40 Hamilton Avenue Friday were able to get surveillance footage of the woman walking up to the home, opening the mailbox and taking out a letter.

The suspect can be seen approaching numerous houses on the odd side of the street carrying several restaurant menus in an attempt to disguise her actions, police say.

She was seen driving a gray 2004 Infinity G35 that police say is registered to a Woburn man. The license plate number: 8MA849.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-479-1212.

