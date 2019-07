QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police say two missing sisters have been found safe.

Jacqueline and Tiffany Evano had last been seen on Monday and were believed to have been traveling with their non-custodial mother, Paris Wanko-Evano, according to police.

Officials announced Friday around 7 a.m. that the girls had been located.

Jacqueline & Tiffany have been located. Thank you to everyone who assisted in this investigation. pic.twitter.com/uMUxAVxduS — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) July 12, 2019

