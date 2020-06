QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing woman has been located safely, Quincy police said.

Teresa Irene Murphy, 32, had last been seen in front of Presidential Liquors on Friday, according to police.

She was reported found on Tuesday morning.

Ms. Murphy has been located safely. Thank you. https://t.co/fHPE4OCnWd — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) June 30, 2020

