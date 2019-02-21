Quincy police searching for armed robbery suspect accused of stealing medications

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Quincy Friday evening.

Police say the suspect, entered the CVS on Beale Street around 7 p.m., pointed a gun at several employees and was able to walk away with an undisclosed amount of prescription medications, according to police.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective James Menz at 617-745-5768 or jamenz@quincyma.gov.

