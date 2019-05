QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Officers responding to a reported unarmed robbery at the Coastal Heritage Bank on Franklin Street about 2:30 p.m. learned that a white man between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall had just robbed the bank.

The suspect, who was wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt, is described as having bad/missing teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy police.