Quincy police searching for break-in suspect who used stolen credit cards in Cambridge

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who was caught on camera breaking into three or more apartments, stealing credit cards and personal information, and then using the cards at a Walgreens in Cambridge.

The Quincy Housing Authority says the suspect waited in the parking area and followed an elderly tenant into the building, staying far enough behind not to be noticed. The suspect then walked the hallways looking for unlocked doors before entering the units.

“I am hopeful someone will recognize the individual and contact the Quincy Police Department,” police said in a statement. “From the videos the suspect is organized and knows exactly how to take advantage of people not familiar with their surroundings.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)