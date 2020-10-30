Quincy police searching for break-in suspects who stole handgun, valuable items

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two males wanted in connection who a recent home break-in, officials said Friday.

Both suspects are accused of stealing a handgun, ammo, and valuable items worth $50,000 during the break-in on Oct. 2, police said.

They also allegedly used debit or credit cards stolen during the break-in, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Quincy police at 617-745-5782.

Tips can also be sent to acarthas@quincyma.gov.

