Quincy police searching for construction site burglary suspect

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are searching for a man they say stole numerous tools from a construction site earlier this month.

The suspect, who police say was driving a black GMC pickup truck, allegedly stole tools from a construction site on Granite Street around noon on Nov. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jason MacIsaac at 617-745-5771 or email him at jmcisaac@quincyma.gov.

