Quincy police searching for driver who crashed car in middle of rotary

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are searching for a driver who ran away after crashing their car in the middle of a rotary late Sunday night.

Officers responding to the Route 3A rotary found a badly damaged car that had slammed into a sign before landing on the curb.

The driver had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, according to police.

The plates on the car reportedly do not match the make or model of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

