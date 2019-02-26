Quincy police searching for larceny suspect

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with a larceny at a 7-Eleven store last Thursday.

Police responding to the store on Adams Street about 4:30 a.m. say the vehicle involved appears to be a dark-colored Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Karvelis at 617-745-5765 or at jkarvelis@quincyma.gov. You may also submit a tip through the MyPD app.

