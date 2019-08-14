QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are searching for a man accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse from a shopping cart in Quincy.
Officers responding to the Stop & Shop on Southern Artery learned that a white male wearing a black shit and a black hat had stolen the bag, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.
