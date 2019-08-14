QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are searching for a man accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse from a shopping cart in Quincy.

Officers responding to the Stop & Shop on Southern Artery learned that a white male wearing a black shit and a black hat had stolen the bag, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

If you see this person, or know who he is, please call us at 617.479.1212. He just stole a purse from the shopping cart of an elderly woman at Stop & Shop on the Southern Artery. Fled exit closest to Roxies. pic.twitter.com/r8f3gNnAZZ — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) August 14, 2019

