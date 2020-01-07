QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago.
Daniel Ball, 47, was last seen on Dec. 23, 2019, according to Quincy police.
He was reported missing out of Quincy but reportedly has ties to Weymouth.
Anyone with information on Ball’s whereabouts is asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.
