QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago.

Daniel Ball, 47, was last seen on Dec. 23, 2019, according to Quincy police.

He was reported missing out of Quincy but reportedly has ties to Weymouth.

Anyone with information on Ball’s whereabouts is asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

Daniel Ball, 47, was reported missing out of #Quincy. He was last seen on 12/23/2019. Mr. Ball has ties to #Weymouth. If you have any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact the Quincy Police Dept at 617.479.1212. pic.twitter.com/gCd68mIkr7 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) January 7, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)