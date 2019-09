QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Mayra Teixeira is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

She was last seen on Sunday wearing gray leggings with a white crop-top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

