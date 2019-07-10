Quincy police searching for missing sisters

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are turning to the public for help finding two sisters that have been reported missing.

Jacqueline and Tiffany Evano were last seen on Monday and police believe the girls are with their non-custodial mother Paris Wanko-Evano.

Jacqueline, 13, is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall with long brown hair and blue eyes. She was seen wearing a green long-sleeved button-down shirt with jeans and white Nike sneakers.

Tiffany, 14, is about 5 feet tall with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She also has a scar under her chin. She was seen wearing a black tank top, black leggings and black Addidas sneakers.

Anyone with information pertaining to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 617-745-5831.

