Quincy police searching for pair who used stolen credit card

If you recognize these suspects, call the Quincy Police Department. Courtesy Quincy police.

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Quincy police are asking for help identifying two people they say used a stolen credit card to make purchases at local businesses.

In the hopes of tracking down their suspects, investigators released surveillance images Wednesday of a man and woman accused of using a stolen credit card at the 7-Eleven on Copeland Street and the Boston Market on Granite Street.

In a post on Twitter, police say the card was stolen on April 26.

Anyone with information is urged to call Quincy police.

Can you identify ⬇️ individuals who used stolen 💳 at the 7-Eleven on Copeland St & Boston Market on Granite St. The 💳 was inside a 👜 stolen on 4/26 while victim worked @ 1261 FB Pkwy. Female may have sleeve tattoo on right arm. Info? Det. Menz 617.75.5768 jamenz@quincyma.gov pic.twitter.com/XAEGBSFDFr — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) May 4, 2018

