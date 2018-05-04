Quincy police searching for pair who used stolen credit card

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Quincy police are asking for help identifying two people they say used a stolen credit card to make purchases at local businesses.
In the hopes of tracking down their suspects, investigators released surveillance images Wednesday of a man and woman accused of using a stolen credit card at the 7-Eleven on Copeland Street and the Boston Market on Granite Street.
In a post on Twitter, police say the card was stolen on April 26.
Anyone with information is urged to call Quincy police.
