QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are asking the public for help in their search for a suspect in connection with an alleged road rage shooting.
Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Adams Street and Mt. Arrarat Road around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a person shot, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
A 33-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.
Investigators say this may have been the result of a road rage.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-479-1212.
