QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are asking the public for help in their search for a suspect in connection with an alleged road rage shooting.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Adams Street and Mt. Arrarat Road around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a person shot, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

A 33-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators say this may have been the result of a road rage.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-479-1212.

No arrests have been made. No further information is available at this time. If you have any information that may assist in this investigation, you are asked to contact the QPD at 617.479.1212 — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) December 15, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)