Quincy police searching for teenage girl who has been missing for a week

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage girl who has been missing for a week, officials said.

Kimberly Alves, 15, last had contact with her family on Wednesday, July 17, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Alves is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with light brown skin, black hair, and braces.

Detectives believe Alves is somewhere in the Quincy area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact Quincy police at 617-479–1212.

#Missing The QPD is seeking info on the whereabouts of 15yo Kimberly Alves. Last contact with family was 7/17 ~8:00pm. Kimberly is described as having light brown skin, blk hair, 5'6'', w/braces. Detectives believe she is still in Quincy area. Any info? 617.479.1212 or 911 pic.twitter.com/loTQ3wa4Bv — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) July 22, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)