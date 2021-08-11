QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are turning to the public for help identifying two people who are wanted in connection with a rash of motor vehicle break-ins in the city.

Investigators on Wednesday shared surveillance images of a man and woman who they say broke into multiple cars in the North Quincy area late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The pair also stole a vehicle on Dunbarton Road, according to police.

The woman is said to have a “distinctive” butterfly tattoo on her upper chest.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact Quincy police at 617-745-5782.

