Quincy police seek help identifying credit card fraud suspects

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Quincy Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying two suspects in connection with the unauthorized use of a credit card that was stolen during a motor vehicle break-in.

Quincy police say the stolen credit card was used at the Stop & Shop, CVS and McDonald’s on Southern Artery, and the 7-11 on Washington Street and Franklin Street.

Police released photos of the two suspects from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Pepdjonovich at tpepdjonovich@quincyma.gov or 617-745-5774.

