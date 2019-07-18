Quincy police seek help in search for man last seen on July 3

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who vanished after taking a trip to a convenience store more than two weeks ago.

Michael Stuart has not been seen or heard from since July 3, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Stuart was last spotted leaving his home to go to Pat’s Mini Mart on Water Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Quincy police dispatch at 617-479-1212.

