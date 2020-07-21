Quincy police seek help in search for missing 15-year-old girl

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl.
Tiffany Evano was last seen Tuesday morning around 4 a.m., according to the Quincy Police Department.
Evano is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She is said to have a scar under her chin.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue leggings, a pink backpack, and Ugg or Gucci sneakers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)