Quincy police seek help in search for missing 15-year-old girl

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl.

Tiffany Evano was last seen Tuesday morning around 4 a.m., according to the Quincy Police Department.

Evano is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She is said to have a scar under her chin.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue leggings, a pink backpack, and Ugg or Gucci sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

