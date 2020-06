QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage girl.

Maxberly Zapata, 17, was last seen on June 4, according to police. She is described as being a 5-foot, 2-inch tall Hispanic female weighing about 130 pounds.

She does suffer from a medical condition that requires medication though she did not take any with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-479-1212.