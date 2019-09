Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Quincy market at gunpoint Saturday, officials said.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows the clerk taking money out of the register and handing it over to the robber, who then ran away.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-479-1212.

