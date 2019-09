QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are looking for information on two people suspected in a larceny earlier this month.

The two people allegedly were involved in a larceny at the Marriott Hotel on Sept. 2 and may be driving a white car.

Anyone with information should contact Quincy police at 617-7457-5675 or jkarvelis@quincyma.gov, police said.

