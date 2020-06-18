QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A lengthy investigation led to the seizure of more than 250 pounds of marijuana and nearly $300,000 in cash in Quincy, police said.

On June 9 just before 4 p.m., detectives observed Yao Quan Mai, the target of the investigation, placing a delivery box into the back of his BMW and drive away from his residence at 148 Oxenbridge Road, according to Quincy police.

Detectives stopped Mai, who had a revoked license, and asked him for his identification, police said. He allegedly gave the information of a family member but when detectives questioned him on it, he admitted to his actual identity.

Mai was placed under arrest for operating after revocation and misleading a police investigation.

A search of the vehicle and the contents of the delivery box resulted in the discovery of 36 pounds of heat-sealed bags of what is believed to be marijuana, police said.

Search warrants were also executed at three Quincy residences, including Mai’s Oxenbridge Road home,.

In total, detectives say they seized about 254 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash. The estimated street value of the seized marijuana is about $1 million dollars, police added.

Mai was additionally charged with trafficking marijuana over 100 pounds.

